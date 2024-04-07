Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Turkish Super Cup

Record Turkish Super Cup winners Galatasaray and Fenerbahce will face each other in the 50th edition of the cup game at Sanliurfa 11 Nisan Stadium on Sunday.
The fixture was initially scheduled to be played in Saudi Arabia last December but was later cancelled on account of glaring disagreements.
With the new date eventually falling in place, defending Super Lig champions Gala and Turkish Cup champions Fener will battle for this piece of silverware before continuing their battle as the top two in the league this season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|April 7, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm BST
|Venue:
|Sanliurfa 11 Nisan Stadium
The Turkish Super Cup match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce will be played at the Sanliurfa 11 Nisan Stadium in Sanliurfa, Turkey.
It will kick off at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm BST on Sunday, April 7, 2024.
How to watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce online - TV channels & live streams
|France
|beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|Germany
|Sky Sports Top Event, Sky Sports News HD, WOW, Sky Go
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
|United Kingdom (UK)
|N/A
|United States (US)
|N/A
The Turkish Super Cup match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce will be available to watch and stream online live through beIN Sports 2 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT in France.
In Germany, fans can watch the game on Sky Sports Top Event, Sky Sports News HD, WOW and Sky Go.
Ziggo Sport Select and Ziggo Sport 14 will show the cup game in the Netherlands.
It will not be broadcast live in the UK and US.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Galatasaray team news
Cimbom boss Okan Buruk reportedly has no injury concerns to deal with, while none of his troops are suspended for this final.
Chelsea loanee Hakim Ziyech, Dries Mertens, Wilfried Zaha and Mauro Icardi should form the quartet in attack.
Galatasaray possible XI: Muslera; B. Yilmaz, Nelsson, Bardacki, Kohn; Torreira, Demirbay; Ziyech, Mertens, Zaha; Icardi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Muslera, Guvenc, J. Yilmaz
|Defenders:
|Sanchez, Nelsson, Bardakci, Ayhan, Yesilyurt, Kohn, Aurier, Bulbul
|Midfielders:
|Torreira, E. Akman, Ndombele, Demirbay, Kutlu, Oliveira, Aydin, H. Akman, Akturkoglu, Tete, Ziyech, B. Yilmaz
|Forwards:
|Mertens, Icardi, Vinicius, Demiroglu, Zaha
Fenerbahce team news
Efsane head coach Ismail Kartal will be missing the services of Mert Hakan Yandas, Ismail Yuksek, Fred and Joshua King through injuries.
Serbian forward Dusan Tadic will be joining forces with Bosnian veteran Edin Dzeko in attack.
Fenerbahce possible XI: Egribayat; Muldur, Djiku, Oosterwolde, Kadioglu; Krunic, Zajc; Kahveci, Szymanski, Tadic; Dzeko
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Livakovic, Egribayat, Akyuz
|Defenders:
|Soyuncu, Becao, Djiku, Peres, Bonucci, Aziz, Kadioglu, Oosterwolde, Osayi-Samuel, Muldur
|Midfielders:
|Krunic, Zajc, Szymanski, Kahveci
|Forwards:
|Batshuayi, Dzeko, Dursun, Kent, Tadic, Under
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 24, 2023
|Fenerbahce 0-0 Galatasaray
|Turkish Super Lig
|June 4, 2023
|Galatasaray 3-0 Fenerbahce
|Turkish Super Lig
|January 8, 2023
|Fenerbahce 0-3 Galatasaray
|Turkish Super Lig
|April 10, 2022
|Fenerbahce 2-0 Galatasaray
|Turkish Super Lig
|November 21, 2021
|Galatasaray 1-2 Fenerbahce
|Turkish Super Lig