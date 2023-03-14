A pathway has emerged for former England internationals Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard to replace Gareth Southgate as Three Lions boss.

WHAT HAPPENED? Southgate, who was chosen as Three Lions boss via the Under-21 set-up, took England to a semi-final and final in Russia 2018 and Euro 2020 respectively, before falling to eventual finalists France in the last-eight of Qatar 2022. Despite this heartbreak and nearly standing down from his post, Southgate elected to commit his future to the national side until at least the next European Championships in 2024.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When the time comes for the former England centre-back to step down, though, The Telegraph have identified a potential route for either Lampard or Gerrard to take over, which would follow in the footsteps of Southgate before his appointment in 2016.

Current U21 boss Lee Carsley is set to consider his future at the helm of the England youth set-up after this summer's European Championships. Carsley's departure would allow the two former midfielders to be approached by the Football Association to take over the Three Lions' U21 side.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Telegraph continues that former Bournemouth boss Scott Parker, who was brutally let go from his post as Club Brugge manager last week after just 12 games in charge, would also be in the running for the potentially vacant U21 position. Once in that role, any of the three would be considered for the senior England managerial position, whenever Southgate calls time.

Despite all three failing to prove themselves in their respective positions at club level, it is thought that their international experience - particularly that of Lampard and Gerrard - will be taken into consideration, as well as their experience managing in Europe. Lampard was already approached for the role shortly after being sacked by Chelsea back in 2021, but rejected the offer before Carsley was eventually appointed.

WHAT NEXT? Depending on England's success in their upcoming major tournaments, any developments on Southgate's departure may take time to materialise. Finding Carsley's successor at U21 level is also far from guaranteed, given that such posts are usually taken by those not yet with top-flight experience and offer salaries far lower than each of three candidate's previous clubs.