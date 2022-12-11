'I need time' - Southgate gives update on England future following Three Lions' World Cup exit

Gareth Southgate wants to take time and reflect before deciding his future with England after the Three Lions suffered World Cup heartbreak.

Southgate remains coy on future

Wants to take time

England eliminated after losing to France

WHAT HAPPENED? Southgate's side crashed out at the quarter-final stage to France, with Harry Kane blazing over a penalty that would have tied up the scores in the second half. The England boss admitted he has been left exhausted by an intense World Cup campaign and wants to make the "right decision" for all parties.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the match, Southgate said: "The energy it takes through these tournaments is enormous. I want to make the right decision, whatever that is for the team, for England, for the FA.

"I've got to be sure whatever decision I make is the right one. I think it's right to take time to do that because I know in the past my feelings have fluctuated in the immediate aftermath of tournaments."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the two previous major tournaments Southgate has been in charge, England have performed above expectations, reaching the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and losing to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR SOUTHGATE? Southgate's current contract with England runs until 2024 and it will be interesting to see if he decides to lead the Three Lions at Euro 2024 in Germany.