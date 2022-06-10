‘Football owes Messi a World Cup’ - Man City-bound Julian Alvarez says Argentina superstar deserves glory

The South American icon currently playing his club football at Paris Saint-Germain is set to get another shot at landing the global crown in 2022

Lionel Messi has won just about every major honour available to him, but the World Cup has remained elusive and fellow Argentina international Julian Alvarez claims football “owes” an all-time great the most prestigious of prizes in 2022.

A man with seven Ballons d'Or and four Champions League triumphs, along with league titles from spells in Spain and France, has come agonisingly close to capturing a global honour in the past.

The South American icon, who left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021, is readying himself for another shot at the ultimate footballing accolade when FIFA’s flagship event heads to Qatar later this year, with Alvarez determined to help complete his medal collection.

Can Messi win the World Cup in 2022?

Messi broke his senior international trophy duck when helping Argentina to Copa America glory in 2021.

He endured a testing debut campaign at PSG last season, with only 11 goals, but has continued to star for his country.

Alvarez hopes Messi can go all the way and further enhance his legacy, telling El Pais: “It would be very nice if it could be achieved for all Argentines and because I think that football owes it to Messi for everything he means for football worldwide. I don't know if we are candidates but we are here to fight anyone.”

Is Alvarez the next Premier League superstar?

He is due to arrive at Manchester City this summer and while it is yet to be determined what kind of role he will have to play, he has already earned the support of new boss Pep Guardiola.

Alvarez said: “I had the opportunity to speak with Guardiola, around February when the contract had barely been signed, it was a brief talk in which he welcomed me, congratulating me on what I was achieving.”

If Alvarez is able to make an immediate impact in English football, or land a loan move elsewhere, then he should be in good shape to aid Messi and Argentina’s quest for World Cup glory in Qatar come November.

