FIGC commissioner Giovanni Malago defends Roberto Mancini after Italy's heavy Nations League defeat to Belgium

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Italy suffered a harsh reality check in their UEFA Nations League campaign on Sunday, falling to a bruising 4-1 defeat at the hands of Belgium. Despite the result, FIGC Special Commissioner Giovanni Malago has moved quickly to shield head coach Roberto Mancini from the fallout, insisting the national team's rebuilding project is heading in the right direction.

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A necessary reality check for the Azzurri

The Italian national team’s recent stumble in the Nations League has sparked debate across the peninsula, but Malago remains unfazed. Speaking on the sidelines of the Panchina d'Oro 2026 ceremony at Coverciano, Malago addressed the fallout from the loss in Brussels, framing it as a vital part of the squad's development. He suggested that the defeat serves as a reminder of the work still required to compete at the very highest level of the international game.

"The defeat in Brussels is a rude awakening, but it is also part of the journey. We need to keep our feet on the ground; these are defeats that teach us something," he said, as quoted by Sky Sport Italia. Beyond the scoreline, Malago chose to focus on the positives, specifically the growing connection between the fans and a new generation of talent. "We must also highlight the number of Italians who are following us; they are discovering new youngsters who are appearing on the international stage," he added.

Full backing for Roberto Mancini

When asked to evaluate the performance of Mancini over the past week, Malago was quick to offer a positive assessment. Despite the heavy defeat to Belgium, he pointed to the difficulty of the group as context for the team's standing. With Italy maintaining their status in the Nations League, Malago believes the foundation for future success is being laid, even if the road to the top remains long and challenging for these young protagonists.

"The rating is absolutely good . Who would have said it when the group stage started? Turkey lost all their matches but had qualified for the World Cup, even through a very difficult group, and they have individual talent and potential. France was considered the favorite for the World Cup and for many they have the strongest squad," Malago stated.

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FIGC chief defends progress against elite Belgium

The FIGC chief emphasized that while the result was disappointing, it should not overshadow the progress made since March. He noted that the team had avoided being the "sacrificial lambs" many expected them to be at the start of the group. He highlighted the quality of the opposition, noting that Belgium had been a consistent top-three side in the world rankings for years and was the only team to score against world champions Spain during the last global tournament.

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"Belgium was at the top of the world rankings for years and was the only team to score a goal against Spain at the World Cup. We looked like sacrificial lambs; we remain in the Nations League and there is a lot to do. But the journey has begun and it has begun well," he noted.

A positive turn in FIGC politics

The conversation at Coverciano also touched upon the internal dynamics of the Italian Football Federation. Malago addressed the news that Adriano Galliani would not be challenging his candidacy for the FIGC presidency. This development appears to have cleared a significant hurdle for Malago, potentially leading to a more harmonious election process in the coming months as the federation looks to stabilize its leadership structure.

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The commissioner expressed his satisfaction with this shift, describing it as a "distensivo" or relaxing signal for the environment. "Yes, important and relaxing. I imagined it. Now it is no longer a journalistic theme, now there will only be the dynamics that lead to the elections with the maximum serenity and gentlemanliness," Malago explained.