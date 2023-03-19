Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Head-to-head record, top goalscorers and all you need to know about El Clasico

Real Madrid won their 99th El Clasico on Sunday against rivals FC Barcelona...

Arch-rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to lock horns in the 252nd competitive El Clasico on Thursday in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final.

The two teams have met each other twice this season. While Los Blancos earned the bragging rights in the first encounter in La Liga, Barcelona won the Supercopa de Espana final clash last month.

Out of the 251 competitive matches, Real Madrid won on 101 occasions while Barcelona won 96 matches. 52 clashes ended in a draw. Former FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi is the all-time highest goalscorer in El Clasico's history and is also the joint-most capped player along with his current Paris Saint-Germain teammate and former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos.

Here, we take a look at all the records of this classic encounter between the two La Liga giants.

Who has won the most El Clasicos - Barcelona or Real Madrid?

Competition Matches Real Madrid wins FC Barcelona wins Draws La Liga 185 77 73 35 Copa del Rey 35 12 15 8 Copa de La Liga 6 0 2 4 Supercopa de Espana 16 9 5 2 Copa de la Coronación 1 0 1 0 Champions League 8 3 2 3 Total 251 101 98 52

Who are the top goalscorers in El Clasicos?

Player Club Goals Lionel Messi FC Barcelona 26 Alfredo Di Stefano Real Madrid 18 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 18 Raul Gonzalez Real Madrid 15 Cesar Alvarez Barcelona 14 Francisco Gento Real Madrid 14 Ferenc Puskas Real Madrid 14

Who are the top five players with the most appearances in El Clasico?

Player Club Appearances Sergio Ramos Real Madrid 45 Lionel Messi FC Barcelona 45 Francisco Gento Real Madrid 42 Manuel Sanchis Real Madrid 42 Xavi Hernandez FC Barcelona 42

What are the five biggest wins in El Clasico history?

Date Match Competition 19/06/1943 Real Madrid 11–1 Barcelona Copa del Rey 3/02/1935 Real Madrid 8–2 Barcelona La Liga 24/09/1950 Barcelona 7–2 Real Madrid La Liga 19/05/1957 Barcelona 6–1 Real Madrid Copa del Rey 18/09/1949 Real Madrid 6–1 Barcelona La Liga

Which players have scored the most hat-tricks in El Clasico's history?