Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Everton vs Bournemouth Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Saturday, two Premier League sides without a win so far this season, Everton and Bournemouth will face off at Goodison Park.

The Toffees will hope to carry forward some form from the 3-0 win over Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup, where Bournemouth faced an exit after a 1-0 loss to West Ham in the midweek.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomNA
United StatesUSA, Universo, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Sports Premier League
IndiaStar Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Republic of IrelandNA
SpainDAZN
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport

The Premier League match between Everton and Bournemouth will not be telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream and Peacock Premium, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Universo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Everton vs Bournemouth kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 31, 2024
Kick-off time:10 am ET / 3 pm BST
Venue:Goodison Park

The Premier League match between Everton and Bournemouth will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3 pm BST on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

While injured duo Nathan Patterson and Jarrad Branthwaite are not expected to return to action until after the international break, Ashley Young should return at right-back after serving his one-match ban.

Youssef Chermiti is nursing an ankle injury, but otherwise, Everton boss Sean Dyche seems to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

The likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye and Dominic Calvert-Lewin should start here.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Harrison, Gueye, Doucoure, Iroegbunam, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pickford, Virginia, Crellin, Begovic
Defenders:Holgate, Keane, Tarkowski, O'Brien, Mykolenko, Young, Coleman
Midfielders:Doucoure, Gueye, Garner, Iroegbunam
Forwards:McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Ndiaye, Harrison, Beto, Maupay, Lindstrom

Bournemouth team news

Enes Unal, Tyler Adams and David Brooks will not make the trip to Liverpool due to their respective concerns, while Chelsea-owned goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga can make his Cherries debut on Saturday.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is likely to hand new signing Evanilson a start ahead of Daniel Jebbison upfront, while full-backs Julian Araujo and Milos Kerkez could earn recalls to the XI.

Bournemouth possible XI: Kepa; Araujo, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Scott; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Neto, Dennies, Travers, Kepa
Defenders:Huijsen, Kerkez, Senesi, Mepham, Smith, Hill, Zabarnyi, Araujo, Bevan, Aarons
Midfielders:Cook, Christie, Ouattara, Scott, Tavernier, Sinisterra, Billing, Kilkenny
Forwards:Evanilson, Kluivert, Jebbison, Semenyo, Anthony

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Everton and Bournemouth across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 30, 2024Bournemouth 2-1 EvertonPremier League
October 7, 2023Everton 3-0 BournemouthPremier League
May 28, 2023Everton 1-0 BournemouthPremier League
November 12, 2022Bournemouth 3-0 EvertonPremier League
November 8, 2022Bournemouth 4-1 EvertonCarabao Cup

Useful links

