Everton furious as Man City's Rodri controversially escapes conceding penalty after VAR check for handball
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Everton are furious after Manchester City midfielder Rodri avoided a costly handball late in the second half of their Premier League clash on Saturday.
With nobody around him, the 25-year-old appeared to extend his arm to the ball in the box.
However, the call on the pitch of no penalty was upheld by VAR review as Manchester City maintained their 1-0 advantage.
