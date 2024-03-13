When is the Europa League quarter-final draw? Time, teams, live stream & how to watch

Everything you need to know about the upcoming Europa League draw.

The 2023-24 Europa League quarter-final draw is nearly upon us, with teams set to be narrowed down to the final eight.

With the last 16 drawing to a close, who will be in the hat for the draw and where will it be streamed?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the Europa League quarter-final draw, including how to watch it live, the qualified teams and more.

When is the Europa League quarter-final draw?

Date: March 15, 2024 Time: 12 noon GMT / 8am ET Live stream: uefa.com

The draw for the Europa League quarter-finals will take place on Friday, March 15, 2024, and will be held at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

Draw proceedings are scheduled to begin after the Champions League draw at 12 noon GMT in the United Kingdom. For viewers in the United States, the time of the draw is 8 am ET.

Similarly to the corresponding draw for the Champions League, draws will also be held for the Europa League semi-finals and the final, meaning the route to the final will be confirmed on Friday.

Europa League draw live stream & how to watch

The Europa League quarter-final draw will be available to stream live on UEFA's official website, uefa.com.

UEFA's YouTube channel and social media pages will also have details of the draw for anyone unable to stream

It will also be available to watch live on TV via the networks of UEFA's official broadcast partners.

Which teams are in the draw?

Eight teams will be in the hat for the Europa League quarter-final draw. They will be confirmed following the conclusion of the last 16 games on Thursday, March 14. The teams in question are:

Sparta Prague or Liverpool

Marseille or Villarreal

Roma or Brighton

Benfica or Rangers

Freiburg or West Ham

Sporting or Atalanta

AC Milan or Slavia Prague

Qarabag or Bayer Leverkusen

Premier League side Liverpool are the strong favourites to win this season's Europa League, with the Reds no doubt keen to ensure Jurgen Klopp bows out with plenty of silverware.

However, a number of European heavyweights, such as AC Milan, Roma and Benfica will be hoping to have their say too.

Europa League quarter-final, semi-final & final dates

Stage Date(s) Quarter-final leg 1 April 11, 2024 Quarter-final leg 2 April 18, 2024 Semi-final leg 1 May 2, 2024 Semi-final leg 2 May 9, 2024 Final May 22, 2024

The Europa League quarter-final fixtures will be played over two legs on April 11 and April 18, which means teams have just under a month to prepare for their respective opponents.

The semi-finals are also two-legged affairs, with the first leg on May 2 and the second leg following on May 9.

It is a short wait for the final after that, with the Europa League decider scheduled for May 22 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

