England hit with £26,000 UEFA fine for laser pointer shone at Schmeichel in Euro 2020 semi-final
Last Updated
Getty
England have been fined £26,000 by UEFA after a laser pointer was shone at Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel during Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final.
The laser was shone in the face of the Denmark goalkeeper as he prepared to face Harry Kane's penalty in extra-time.
Schmeichel saved the spot-kick, but Kane converted the rebound to send the Three Lions through to Sunday's final.
Editors' Picks
- Out wide, substitutions and set-pieces: Where the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy will be won and lost
- From Swansea outcast to Portugal icon: Where is Euro 2016 hero Eder now?
- Chiellini's back! Italy's greatest warrior returns to Wembley for one final battle with England
- UAE Arabian Gulf League: Al-Jazira claim top spot after thrashing Sharjah FC 3-0
More to follow.