Dybala drops Pogba future hint as Juventus star admits to celebration target

The Argentina international forward previously played alongside the Frenchman and has suggested that a reunion could be on the cards at some stage

Paulo Dybala has hinted that Paul Pogba would be a welcome addition back at , with the Argentine hoping to take in more celebrations with the current midfielder.

Speculation continues to suggest that a World Cup winner could soon be on the move.

Pogba is currently sidelined through injury at Old Trafford, but that has done little to quash the rumours regarding his future.

Real Madrid are considered to have been leading the chase for the 26-year-old’s signature, but a return to Turin has also been mooted.

Dybala has been on Juve’s books since 2015, taking in a year with Pogba before he joined United, and would like to see a familiar face back with the champions.

The pair struck up a close bond during a previous spell in the same side and would be expected to produce more fireworks if reunited.

Dybala told Otro of Pogba: “Paul and I have a good relationship and when he played here we were always looking for a new way to celebrate goals.

“We scored a lot of goals so the celebrations changed often. I hope that one day we will be able to celebrate again together.”

Dybala sees no reason why Pogba would not want to retrace his steps to the Allianz Stadium.

In the eyes of the South American forward, Juve represent the pinnacle for any player.

He said of representing the Bianconeri: “A player always dreams of arriving at a club like this. It’s a dream to be able to wear these colours and to win titles for us and for the fans.

“I also dream of winning something important on a personal level with this club.”

Dybala has already won four Serie A titles and the on three occasions during his time with Juventus.

It appeared at one stage in the summer of 2019 as though his time with the Italian giants would be coming to a close, as he was heavily linked with , but no deal was done.

He has gone on to star alongside Cristiano Ronaldo this season, recording 11 goals, and is now said to be in line for a new contract in his current surroundings.