Dybala has no fresh contract offer from Juventus as saga surrounding Man Utd-linked star rumbles on

Discussions regarding fresh terms for the Argentine in Turin have stalled, but their remains a willingness on both sides to agree an extension

Paulo Dybala does have a contract offer on the table at , as confirmed by club president Andrea Agnelli, but Goal has learned that said terms date back to June and that no fresh approach has been made.

As things stand, a highly-rated Argentine forward is due to hit free agency in the summer of 2022.

Juve are understandably reluctant to see a prized asset run down his deal and value in the transfer market.

There has been a desire on the part of those in Turin to put an extension in place, but discussions have stalled as no paperwork has been signed.

That is because the deal put to Dybala over the summer was deemed unacceptable, with the 27-year-old and his representatives of the opinion that they are deserving of better.

The South American frontman has been eager to avoid being dragged into a debate regarding finances and has accused those in the Juve boardroom of trying to turn supporters against him.

Dybala has told Sky Sport Italia on a long-running saga: “So many things that aren't true have been said in relation to my contract.

“My agent was in Turin for a long time and was never called up by the club. It disappoints me to hear talk of invested financial figures.

“It would be better if the truth could be told, because talking about those aspects in this period pits the fans against me, with all the love I have for Juventus.”

Those comments drew a response from Agnelli, with the Bianconeri president eager to point out that contact has been made.

He told Tuttosport: “Paulo had a difficult time after contracting Covid. I heard with great pleasure his love for Juventus. The love is reciprocated.

“We see him as the captain of the future.

“I know he has already received a proposal that would put him among the top 20 best-paid players in Europe. We’re looking forward to his response.”

It is understood that Juve’s proposal has not been updated since discussions were held over the summer.

There has been no movement since then, although Dybala’s entourage remain open to further talks.

They have welcomed Agnelli’s comments regarding a future captaincy role and it may be that, despite the clock ticking, a man who has been linked with Manchester United in the recent past could commit to a new deal at some point.