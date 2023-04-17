Diogo Dalot praises Man Utd for showing 'character and personality' against Nottingham Forest after 'a lot of noise outside the dressing room'

Diogo Dalot said Manchester United kept calm amid criticism and injuries in Sunday's 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest, but called for more consistency.

Dalot highlighted United's character & personality

Red Devils earned important win at Forest

Defender scored crucial second goal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal full-back highlighted United's team spirit after scoring United's second goal in a hard-earned win at the City Ground. Erik ten Hag's side were ravaged by injuries but took all three points to boost their hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We showed character, we showed personality. I mean, a lot of noise outside the dressing room but we kept calm, we knew that we're not just 11 players in this squad and we showed once again," Dalot told reporters after the match. “I think we have shown this season that we are getting towards what we want, we are going in the right direction. But I think this has to be a little bit more consistent and we want to keep that mentality and especially that personality for the upcoming games.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United were missing Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, top scorer Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Marcel Sabitzer and were reeling from their late collapse against Sevilla in the Europa League. Dalot said it was more important than ever that they stuck together.

“Every time you wear this shirt and you go onto the pitch, you have to show personality, you have to show that you deserve to play for this club. When you have that, you have to take it," he added. “We want to have that responsibility and I think once again we show today that on a difficult pitch against a different opponent.

WHAT NEXT? United travel to Sevilla for the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie, which is finely poised at 2-2.