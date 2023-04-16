Man Utd injury crisis WORSENS as Marcel Sabitzer is replaced by Christian Eriksen in starting XI at Nottingham Forest after warm-up knock

Richard Martin
|
Marcel Sabitzer Manchester United 2022-23Getty Images
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester UnitedNottingham ForestManchester UnitedPremier League

Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer got injured minutes before kick off against Nottingham Forest and had to be replaced by Christian Eriksen

  • Sabitzer got a knock in warm-up
  • Eriksen replaced the Austrian
  • Midfielder adds to United's injury crisis

WHAT HAPPENED? Marcel Sabitzer pulled up injured in the warm-up before Manchester United's Premier League game at Nottingham Forest and was replaced in the starting line-up by Christian Eriksen, who has only just returned from a long-term injury absence himself.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sabitzer scored twice in United's 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday. His injury comes after United lost Lisandro Martinez for the rest of the season, and they are also currently without key duo Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Marcel Sabitzer Manchester United 2022-23Getty ImagesChristian Eriksen Manchester United 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Erik ten Hag's side will welcome Sevilla to Old Trafford for the return leg of their Europa League tie on Thursday. United will then turn their attention to the FA Cup, with a trip to Brighton on the cards in the semi-finals of the competition.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

273551 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 30%Karim Benzema
  • 31%Erling Haaland
  • 4%Harry Kane
  • 12%Robert Lewandowski
  • 13%Kylian Mbappe
  • 10%Victor Osimhen
273551 Votes

Editors' Picks