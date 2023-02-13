David Beckham wanted as face of Man Utd ownership groups as bidders prepare for 'major public relations war'

David Beckham has been approached by a number of parties interested in bidding on Manchester United in an attempt to bolster takeover efforts.

Man Utd takeover continues to progress

Bidders approach Beckham to front their offer

But Englishman wary of joining process

WHAT HAPPENED? The potential takeover of Manchester United appears to be entering crucial stages, with parties interested in buying the club readying their bids and competing to become the owners of one of the most valuable clubs in the world. It's a huge responsibility, and according The Telegraph, a number of those parties have attempted to bring Red Devils legend Beckham on side in an attempt to bolster their bid and lead their takeover.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Beckham, who currently owns stakes in both Inter Miami and Salford City, was a star of United's 'Class of 92' and went onto become one of the best players in the world at Old Trafford before leaving for Real Madrid in 2003. The report states that he has been asked by various rival bidders to back their bids, in an attempt to strengthen their position with the fans. However, Beckham has so far turned down all of those approaches and will not attach himself to any offer, even with Qatar's reported interest in buying the club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Industry experts believe Sir Alex Ferguson - who led United to 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues - will have also been offered similar terms, with as many as four serious contenders emerging thus far, including Britain's richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Raine, the banking group orchestrating the process, has been able to keep all but one prospective buyer from going public with their attempts to buy Manchester United. However, Beckham becoming the first confirmed name to have been approached could signal the start of a "major public relations war".

WHAT NEXT? The soft deadline for interested parties to submit their bid by is Friday, February 17. Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be competing against a number of American consortiums and Middle East investors. That means Elon Musk ought to move quickly if if he wants to follow up on his rumoured interest.