Cristiano Ronaldo works up a sweat as he chills in sauna with Ronaldo Jr after Georgina Rodriguez watches her son in action

Cristiano Ronaldo took some time off to chill with his son, Cristiano Jr, after he played in a match where Georgina Rodriguez was in attendance.

Ronaldo Jr plays out in Saudi Arabia

Georgina Rodriguez in attendance

Enjoyed down time with Ronaldo Sr day after

WHAT HAPPENED? The family moved to Saudi Arabia in January following Ronaldo's transfer to Al-Nassr at the end of last year. It wasn't just the 37-year-old that has continued his career out in the Middle East, though, as Ronaldo Jr turned out for his new team last month. After his most recent game, which Rodriguez watched on from the sidelines, both father and son enjoyed some down time.

Instagram.com/georginagio

Instagram.com/cristiano

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cristiano Ronaldo took some well-earned rest time a few days after the Portugal star scored his 500th career league goal against Al-Wehda, in a game that saw him net four in total. His performances caused Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia to backtrack on his criticisms from a few weeks back, as both Ronaldo and his family now seem well settled in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo and his family are still staying in the 'Kingdom Suite' of the Four Seasons hotel, where they're reportedly taking up a total of 17 rooms to accommodate their entire entourage, costing an eye-watering £250k a month.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The veteran forward will captain Al-Nassr once again when they take on Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League on February 17. As for Ronaldo Jr, it's unclear as to the exact team that he is playing for in the country, although he's clearly committed to following in his father's footsteps and making it in football.