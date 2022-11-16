Cristiano Ronaldo misses Portugal training with stomach bug amid Man Utd interview controversy

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is out of Portugal training on Wednesday as he deals with a stomach illness.

WHAT HAPPENED? Cristiano Ronaldo is not with the Portugal squad for pre-World Cup training in Lisbon on Wednesday as he deals with a stomach bug - and the fallout of his public criticism of Manchester United.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford, with reports suggesting the club might cut ties with him because of his public insults of manager Erik ten Hag and others. For now, though, he's hoping to help Portugal at the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? His full controversial interview with Piers Morgan will air over two dates: Wednesday, November 16, at 8pm GMT (3pm ET) and Thursday, November 17, at 8pm GMT (3pm ET).