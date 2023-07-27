‘Guess I’m coming back!’ – Lionel Messi heroics inspire David Beckham as Inter Miami co-owner practises free-kicks

Lionel Messi’s heroics for Inter Miami appear to have inspired club co-owner David Beckham, with the Manchester United legend dusting off his boots.

Argentine made immediate impact in America

Man Utd legend suitably impressed

MLS attracting plenty of interest

WHAT HAPPENED? Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi has made an immediate impact in the United States following his stunning move to Florida as a free agent. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward has netted three goals through two appearances for new employers – helping the struggling MLS outfit to back-to-back wins in the Leagues Cup. Beckham has been on the touchline for both of Messi’s outings – with a goal celebration aimed in his direction at one stage – and the former England captain has seen enough to get him back in the mood for a kickabout.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Beckham posted a video on Instagram of him practicing free-kicks, with the former United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy midfielder famed for his ability over set-pieces. Messi has also mastered that art, leading Becks to state: “Guess I’m coming back!”

WHAT NEXT? Beckham, who is now 48 years of age, hung up his boots back in 2013 while on the books of PSG – with the modern day icon revolutionising the game, particularly off the field, while earning 115 caps for England.