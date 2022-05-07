Chelsea left infuriated as Loftus-Cheek's Wolves strike overturned by VAR
Chelsea thought they had taken a first-half lead against Wolves on Saturday, only for VAR to bring back the action for a marginal offside.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek was on target towards the end of the opening 45 minutes when he turned in a corner kick at Stamford Bridge.
Yet after a lengthy check, VAR ultimately determined that the goal would not stand.
Why was Loftus-Cheek's goal overturned by VAR?
At first glance, Chelsea's opener appeared valid. Antonio Rudiger was the most advanced Blue when the corner was whipped in, and VAR stills showed that the defender was in a legal position.
What had not been clear at first, though, was that Romelu Lukaku took a slight touch on the ball as it flew across the goalmouth.
Loftus-Cheek had passed the last Wolves defender at the moment of the Belgian's defender, leading to the offside call.
Chelsea's reaction to the call
In attendance for the home team was prospective buyer Todd Boehly, who looked as perplexed as the rest of Stamford Bridge to see play brought back.