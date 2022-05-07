Boehly in attendance for Chelsea clash with Wolves ahead of Blues takeover

As Todd Boehly's consortium nears a deal to take over Chelsea, the American was pictured at Stamford Bridge for the Blues' clash with Wolves.

Boehly, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, is part of a consortium that has beaten a series of rival bidders to complete its takeover of the Premier League club.

As that takeover nears, Boehly - who has a net worth of around £3.6 billion ($4.5bn) - was among the crowd to watch the club he is set to own once final approval is given.

The situation at Chelsea

The club was put up for sale by long-time owner Roman Abramovich after the Russian businessman was hit by sanctions in the UK due to his relationship with Vladimir Putin.

Abramovich's impending departure brought a whole host of potential bidders, with as many as a dozen groups vying for the right to purchase Chelsea.

From the start, the Boehly-led consortium was among the favourites, with that group including fellow Dodgers co-owner Mark Walters, British businessman Jonathan Goldstein, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and U.S. investment firm Clearlake Capital.

The group has emerged as the preferred bidder, but will still require approval from both the Premier League and the UK government.

