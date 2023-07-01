Chelsea knock back Liverpool enquiry for Levi Colwill as Blues insist he is not for sale

Chelsea have rejected an enquiry from Liverpool for defender Levi Colwill as they insist he is not for sale.

Colwill spent last season on loan at Brighton

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds and Manchester City are both said to have made enquiries into Colwill's availability, per 90min, although Chelsea are insistent that he will not leave the club this summer. Having thrived on loan at Brighton, he will hold talks with manager Mauricio Pochettino once he returns from the Under-21 European Championship, where he is representing England, and the club view him as a key member of their squad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have actually made two enquiries for Colwill, with their most recent coming in recent weeks, but they have both been knocked back. Brighton would also like to sign the 20-year-old after he made 22 appearances for them last season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Colwill has a contract that runs until 2025 and it includes an extension option for another year once he hits a certain number of appearances for the club. Chelsea have already sold Kalidou Koulibaly this summer and appear reluctant to lose another central defender.

WHAT NEXT: Colwill will continue to represent England at the European Championships; they play Portugal in their quarter-final on Sunday.