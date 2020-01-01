Chelsea home struggles worst for 34 years after Bayern storm the Bridge

Goals from Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski look to have dumped the Blues out of the Champions League with 90 minutes still to play

’s humbling 3-0 home defeat to on Tuesday night means the Blues are now on course to record their worst home season for 34 years.

Serge Gnabry scored twice in quick succession after half-time, before Alphonso Davies seared down the left to set up Robert Lewandowski to make it Chelsea's worst-ever home defeat in Europe.

Frank Lampard will be without Jorginho and Marcos Alonso for the second leg after a disastrous night at Stamford Bridge, with Alonso shown a straight red with his side already three down.

The defeat was Chelsea’s eighth at home this season in all competitions, the highest such figure the Blues have recorded since the 1985-86 campaign.

Chelsea’s struggles at home began in the , with a 1-0 defeat to in the opening match of the group stage.

Five days later, they were beaten 2-1 by . By contrast, the Reds’ 3-2 win over West Ham on Monday was their 21st consecutive league win on home soil.

Chelsea were beaten by in the at the end of October, before suffering league defeats to West Ham, Bournemouth and before the turn of the year.

Their home form had picked up in 2020, but their 2-0 defeat to United in the Premier League on Monday, February 17 appears to have signalled another downturn.

The statistic may well come as troubling news to manager Lampard, who has had an up-and-down time of it in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

His old mentor Jose Mourinho famously went 77 games before losing at home as Chelsea manager in the Premier League – a run which spanned two spells at the club.

Chelsea beat Mourinho’s Spurs on Saturday to consolidate their position in the top four of the Premier League as the race for European football hots up, but with 11 games to play, their season could still go either way.

With European elimination now looking more than likely, Lampard will likely be judged on his league finish.

The Blues face Bournemouth, and in the coming weeks, as well as a home clash with Liverpool in the – a tournament Lampard won four times as a player at Chelsea.