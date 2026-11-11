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Alvino Hanafi

'He has got us all hooked!' – How Cesc Fabregas is turning Como youngsters into international stars

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Como manager Cesc Fabregas has played a pivotal role in the rapid rise of defenders and midfielders at the ambitious Italian club. Both Jacobo Ramon and Mattia Liberali have credited the former Spain star's tactical philosophy as they prepare for senior international duty.

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Fabregas masterminds rapid rise of Como's young stars

Como's meteoric ascent under Cesc Fabregas continues to yield remarkable rewards, with the club's progressive project now propelling rising talents onto the senior international stage. Both Spanish centre-back Jacobo Ramon and Italian teenager Mattia Liberali have experienced career-defining breakthroughs on the shores of Lake Como.

Having made the bold decisions to leave Real Madrid and a major Milan club respectively in search of elite development, both youngsters found the ideal mentor in Fabregas.

Now, as they prepare for senior national team duty with Spain and Italy respectively, their rapid evolution highlights the profound impact of the World Cup-winning midfielder's coaching philosophy.

Ramon credits Fabregas' unique tactical communication

Jacobo Ramon, who left Real Madrid to secure regular minutes and showcase his abilities, emphasized how quickly Fabregas won over the entire dressing room with his clear footballing vision.

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"Cesc trusted me after I left Madrid, explained everything to me, and his philosophy fits perfectly with my style. And I'm incredibly grateful," Ramon explained AS.

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Highlighting the manager's man-management skills, Ramon added: "The way he communicates things. It resonates with everyone. He's got us all hooked, both starters and substitutes, and that's no easy feat. We're all passionate about his ideas, and it's showing."

Liberali shines in Champions League under Fabregas' guidance

For Mattia Liberali, making the stylistic leap from Serie B—following a developmental loan spell in Calabria—to the intensity of Serie A and the UEFA Champions League required expert guidance. Fabregas provided precisely that, instilling immense confidence in the creative midfielder.

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During Como's emphatic European victory over Lens, Liberali scored his maiden Champions League goal, capping off an unforgettable week that culminated in his senior Italy call-up by Roberto Mancini.

"It wasn't easy to go from Serie B to the intensity of Serie A and the Champions League," Liberali admitted. "Fabregas is helping me a lot and giving me a lot of confidence. It's going really well with him and also with the fantastic group. So much has happened in a short time, for me it's been a wonderful week, the best of my life."

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International recognition and looking to the future

Under Fabregas' meticulous tutelage, Ramon has added six kilos of muscle to cope with the physical demands of Italian football while maintaining his eye for goal, earning his first senior Spain call-up summoned for the first time by head coach de la Fuente. Liberali, meanwhile, aims to bring his club form onto the international stage as Italy prepare for crucial UEFA Nations League tests against France and Belgium.

The international break highlights the club's staggering global footprint with as many as twelve Como players representing their respective national sides. Standing out among the wave of selections are the first senior Italy call-ups for 2007-born Mattia Liberali and 2009-born midfielder Riccardo Cassano. Meanwhile, captain Lucas Da Cunha will once again don the "Blues" shirt following his maiden call-up last month, lining up for France in their fixtures against Italy and Turkey.

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Both players acknowledge that working daily under a tactical maestro like Fabregas has accelerated their maturity by years, as Como's elite young talent continues to turn heads across European football.

Written byAlvino Hanafi

News Writer

A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.

 

Football Story

Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.

 

Areas of Expertise

Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .

 

Favourite Footballing Memory

Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.

 

My All-Time XI

It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.

 

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