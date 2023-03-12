Casemiro red card: How many games will Brazilian midfielder miss for Man Utd & who are they against?

The South American was dismissed for the second time this season when lining up against Southampton in the Premier League

Casemiro was shown the second red card of his Manchester United career when facing Southampton in the Premier League and must now serve a ban.

The Brazil international has been a revelation for the Red Devils following his £70 million ($84m) transfer from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, with his game management in the middle of the park making Erik ten Hag’s side much tougher to break down.

His combative nature has, however, got the better of him at times, with the 31-year-old getting himself on the wrong side of English referees. How costly will his latest absence be? GOAL takes a look at who he will be missing against.

How many games will Casemiro be banned for?

Casemiro was shown a straight red card during United’s 0-0 draw with Southampton for a studs-up challenge on Charly Alcaraz.

The Brazilian did have eyes for the ball when sliding in for a hefty challenge, but he ended up going over the top of it and clattering into the shin of his opponent.

Having previously been dismissed for grabbing Will Hughes by the throat during a meeting with Crystal Palace on February 4, Casemiro has now been stung with a four-game suspension for his second offence.

Who will Manchester United play during Casemiro’s suspension?

Getty

The Red Devils will be in FA Cup quarter-final action against Fulham next Sunday, with Casemiro now ruled out of their plans for that contest.

He will also miss a trip to Newcastle immediately after the international break and back-to-back Premier League home dates with Brentford and Everton.

Can Casemiro still play in the Europa League?

While Casemiro is unable to play any part in domestic fixtures for United during his ban, he will be allowed to figure in continental action.

That means that Erik ten Hag will be able to call upon the five-time Champions League winner when the Red Devils take in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 encounter with Real Betis on Thursday – with a 4-1 aggregate lead held in that contest.

How many red cards did Casemiro get for Real Madrid?

Getty

Casemiro has now collected two straight red cards through 37 appearances for United, with his latest misdemeanour leading to him leaving the field in tears.

In contrast, his disciplinary record across nine years at Real Madrid was generally good.

He was dismissed just twice through 336 outings for Real Madrid – with both of those sending-offs coming on the back of collecting two yellow cards.