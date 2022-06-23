Carabao Cup 2022-23: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

Everything you need to know about the League Cup - draw, games and more

The Carabao Cup returns for its 63rd season in 2022-23 as 92 teams from the English football pyramid battle it out for silverware.

Liverpool are defending champions and will have designs on retaining the trophy, but they will face plenty of competition too. Clubs from the Premier League down to League One take part in the competition, which begins in August and concludes in February.

GOAL has all the details about the 2022-23 edition, including draw information, fixtures, dates, results and more.

Carabao Cup first round draw

The first round of the Carabao Cup is divided into two sections: north and south.

Twenty-two teams from Championship are joined by 24 teams from League One and 24 teams from League Two. Games will be played on the week commencing August 8.

The draw was conducted by Clinton Morrison and Michael Dawson.

North section

Date Fixture TBC Blackburn Rovers vs Hartlepool TBC Harrogate vs Stockport TBC Bolton vs Salford TBC Morecambe vs Stoke TBC Blackpool vs Barrow TBC West Brom vs Sheffield Utd TBC Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland TBC Grimsby vs Crewe TBC Mansfield vs Derby TBC Accrington Stanley vs Tranmere TBC Middlesbrough vs Barnsley TBC Bradford vs Hull TBC Rochdale vs Burton TBC Doncaster vs Lincoln TBC Shrewsbury vs Carlisle United TBC Huddersfield vs Preston TBC Port Vale vs Rotherham TBC Fleetwood Town vs Wigan

South section

Date Fixture TBC Norwich vs Birmingham TBC Coventry vs Bristol City TBC Northampton vs Wycombe TBC Cardiff vs Portsmouth TBC Charlton vs QPR TBC Crawley vs Bristol Rovers TBC Walsall vs Swindon TBC Ipswich vs Colchester TBC Luton vs Newport TBC Reading vs Stevenage TBC Plymouth vs Peterborough TBC Wimbledon vs Gillingham TBC Cheltenham vs Exeter TBC MK Dons vs Sutton United TBC Forest Green Rovers vs Leyton Orient TBC Cambridge United vs Millwall TBC Oxford United vs Swansea City

Carabao Cup TV channel & live stream

Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast Carabao Cup games in the UK. Matches are usually shown on Sky Sports Football and available to stream live online using the Sky Go facility.

In the U.S., Carabao Cup games are broadcast on the ESPN network.

When is the Carabao Cup 2022-23 final?

The 2022-23 Carabao Cup final is scheduled for Sunday February 26, 2023.

It will be held at Wembley Stadium, London, which is the traditional venue for national cup finals in England.

Carabao Cup 2022-23 dates

The 2022-23 Carabao Cup kicks off on the week commencing August 8, 2022 and will conclude on February 26, 2023.

You can see the complete round dates and number of games in the table below.



Round Games Date(s) First round 35 w/c August 8 Second round 25 w/c August 22 Third round 16 w/c November 7 Fourth round 8 w/c December 19 Quarter-finals 4 w/c January 9 Semi-finals 4 (2 legs) w/c January 23 / 30 Final 1 February 26, 2023

Who won the Carabao Cup last season?

Liverpool won the Carabao Cup in 2021-22. The Reds defeated Chelsea 11-10 on penalties after the game finished 0-0 in regulation and extra time.

Jurgen Klopp's side clinched silverware after Caoimhin Kelleher scored their 11th spot kick and Kepa Arrizabalaga missed Chelsea's 11th penalty.

The victory sealed Liverpool's ninth League Cup trophy, making them the single most successful team in the history of the competition.