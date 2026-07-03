Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

World Cup - Final Stage Houston Stadium

Canada vs Morocco will kick off on 4 Jul 2026 at 13:00 EST and 18:00 GMT.

Canucks host Africa's finest for a place in the last 16

Jesse Marsch's Canada enters new ground as they negotiate their first-ever round of 16 clash at a World Cup. They'll have their hands full against 2022 semi-finalists Morocco.

How Canada and Morocco got here

Co-hosts Canada enjoyed a relatively serene passage to the last 32, claiming four points from their opening two fixtures, a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina and a 6-0 rout of Qatar, which included a hat-trick for Juventus star Jonathan David. The latter win came at a cost, however, with Sassuolo midfielder Ismael Kone sustaining a broken leg. A 2-1 defeat to Switzerland in their final Group B game proved to be academic. Their 1-0 win against South Africa in the Round of 32 was a predictable cagey affair, considering both sides were in the uncharted territory of their maiden appearance in the knockout stages of a World Cup. Stephen Eustáquio broke South African hearts with his stoppage-time winner. The Porto star grew up in Portugal and has represented them at the U21 level.

Morocco opened with a 1-1 draw against Brazil before claiming a 1-0 win over Scotland and a 4-2 win over Haiti. None of that, however, would prepare us for the drama that ensued in their Round of 32 penalty shootout win over the Netherlands. Barcelona-born Ismael Saibari scored three goals in the group stages, enough to convince Bayern Munich to seal his signature.

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Canada is hampered by injuries

Canada coach Jesse Marsch, formerly with Leeds United, has been unable to lean on the quality and experience of their biggest star, Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, who returned from a long injury layoff in their Champions League semi-final thriller against PSG in April. A recurrence of that injury has meant 'Phonzy' hasn't played a single minute at the World Cup, but he's in line to make a timely appearance here. Sassuolo midfielder Ismael Kone broke his leg in the group game against Qatar, and his absence is also a blow.

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Morocco's big-game experience could prove vital

The Atlas Lions were the first African side to reach a World Cup semi-final when they made the final four in 2022, losing to eventual champions France. Fast-forward to 2026, and their presence in the knockouts is no big surprise. Somehow, they found a way to get past the Netherlands. A 91st-minute equaliser from Issa Diop earned them extra time, and then they won 3-2 on penalties in a shootout that was more reminiscent of a rollercoaster ride than a football match.

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Likely Canada XI

Crepeau; Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Davies; Buchanan, Saliba, Eustaquio, Millar; David, Oluwaseyi.

Likely Morocco XI

Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari.

Key Canada vs Morocco stats

Canada midfielder Stephen Eustáquio is the first-ever No 7 who has represented Portugal to score a goal in a World Cup knockout game.

Morocco has now progressed in six of their last eight knockout ties at major tournaments.

Morocco has conceded just two of the eight penalties it’s faced in World Cup penalty shootouts.

Achraf Hakimi could become the first African player to make 15 World Cup appearances here - he has five goal contributions across his last seven internationals (G1, A4).

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Canada's 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Dayne St Clair (Inter Miami), Maxime Crepeau (Orlando City), Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace).

Defenders: Alistair Johnston (Celtic), Derek Cornelius (Marseille), Richie Laryea (Toronto), Niko Sigur (Hajduk Split), Joel Waterman (Chicago Fire), Luc de Fougerolles (Fulham), Moise Bombito (Nice), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Alfie Jones (Middlesbrough).

Midfielders: Stephen Eustaquio (Porto), Ismael Kone (Sassuolo), Tajon Buchanan (Villarreal), Mathieu Choiniere (Los Angeles FC), Ali Ahmed (Norwich City), Nathan Saliba (Anderlecht), Liam Millar (Hull City), Marcelo Flores (Tigres UANL), Jacob Shaffelburg (Toronto), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto).

Forwards: Jonathan David (Juventus), Cyle Larin (Southampton), Tani Oluwaseyi (Villarreal), Promise David (Union SG).

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Morocco's 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal), Munir Mohamedi (RS Berkane), Ahmed Tagnaouti (Royal Armed Forces)

Defenders: Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United), Anass Salah-Eddine (PSV Eindhoven), Youssef Belammari (Al Ahly), Chadi Riad (Crystal Palace), Issa Diop (West Ham United), Redouane Halhal (KV Mechelen), Achraf Hakimi (Paris St-Germain), Zakaria El Ouahdi (Genk), Marwane Saadane (Al-Fateh)

Midfielders: Samir El Mourabet (Strasbourg), Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille), Neil El Aynaoui (Roma), Sofyan Amrabat (Real Betis), Azzedine Ounahi (Girona), Bilal El Khannouss (Stuttgart), Ismael Saibari (PSV Eindhoven)

Forwards: Chemsdine Talbi (Sunderland), Soufiane Rahimi (Al Ain), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos), Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid), Yassine Gessime (Strasbourg), Ayoub Amaimouni-Echghouyabe (Eintracht Frankfurt), Amine Sbai (Angers)

Withdrawals: Nayef Aguerd (Marseille), Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Real Betis).

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Team news & squads

Canada are managed by Jesse Marsch. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the squad, and no probable starting XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Morocco are managed by Mohamed Ouahbi. As with Canada, no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Canada have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding three across that run. Their most recent result was a 1-0 World Cup victory over South Africa on June 28, with Eustáquio's late winner the decisive moment. Earlier in the tournament they beat Qatar 6-0 but fell 2-1 to Switzerland. A 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina and a 1-1 friendly draw with Ireland round out the five-match sequence.

Morocco have won three and drawn two of their last five, remaining unbeaten throughout. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands on June 30, which they won on penalties to advance. Before that, they beat Haiti 4-2 and Scotland 1-0 in the group stage, drew 1-1 with Brazil, and drew 1-1 with Norway in a pre-tournament friendly. Morocco have scored eight goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

CAN Last 2 matches MAR 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Canada 1 - 2 Morocco

Morocco 4 - 0 Canada 1 Goals scored 6 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2

The two sides have met twice in recorded history. Their most recent encounter came at the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage on December 1, 2022, when Morocco beat Canada 2-1. The only other meeting on record is a friendly played on October 11, 2016, in which Morocco won 4-0 as the home side. Morocco hold a 2-0 record across both meetings.

Standings

Canada finished second in Group B, while Morocco qualified as runners-up from Group C.