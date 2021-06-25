Busquets hopeful Messi will stay at Barcelona as contract saga drags on

A long-time colleague of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is eager to see fresh terms agreed at Camp Nou

Sergio Busquets has added his voice to those calling on Lionel Messi to end the uncertainty surrounding his future at Barcelona and commit to a new contract.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is heading towards becoming a free agent, with no extension agreed to a deal due to expire at the end of June.

Talks regarding fresh terms are ongoing, with there still a chance the one-club man will put pen to paper, and Busquets is eager to see a long-time colleague stay put.

What has been said?

Quizzed on the Messi saga by Cadena Ser, Busquets said: "Hopefully we will continue to play together next year. Let’s see if he renews."

Busquets' future

For now, the focus of the World Cup-winning midfielder is on looking to captain Spain to European Championship glory, with a last-16 spot earned by Luis Enrique's side despite struggles in the group stage.

The 32-year-old helped Spain win Euro 2012 and is desperate to get his hands on the trophy again as he is unlikely to grace many more international tournaments.

Busquets, who has 124 caps to his name, added: "Yes, the European Championship is the last one for me, but the World Cup I don’t know. If Luis Enrique asks me to go to the World Cup, will I say no? I don’t know, we’ll see."

Coaching career

While his playing days with Spain may be coming to a close, there is no suggestion that Busquets is preparing to hang up his boots, however plans are being drawn up for when that day arrives, with a move into coaching appealing.

He said: "Yes, I think I’m going to try. It’s not easy, you have to be worth it, you have to know how to reach the players, but I’d like to try."

