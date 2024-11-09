How to watch today's Brighton vs Manchester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City are faced with an unfamiliar situation under Pep Guardiola's tutelage, as the Cityzens aim to avert their fourth straight loss in all competitions when they face Brighton for a Premier League meeting at the Amex on Saturday.

While City last suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Sporting in the Champions League, the Seagulls are on a winless run of their own (D1 L2) following a 2-1 league loss at Liverpool last time out.

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Brighton and Manchester City will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Universo.

Brighton vs Manchester City kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm GMT Venue: Amex

The Premier League match between Brighton and Manchester City will be played at the American Express Stadium in Brighton and Hove, England.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm GMT on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

While Solly March, James Milner and Adam Webster will not return to action before the international break, Joao Pedro and Matt O'Riley could make the matchday squad against City.

Lewis Dunk and Yankuba Minteh would also need once-overs, while Yasin Ayari is expected to shake off his ankle problem.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler could also bring in Carlos Baleba in midfield, with Danny Welbeck joined by Georginio Rutter and Kaoru Mitoma in attack.

Brighton possible XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan; Kadioglu, Hinshelwood, Baleba, Mitoma; Rutter, Welbeck.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele Defenders: Lamptey, Julio, Dunk, Kadioglu, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Veltman Midfielders: Gruda, Moder, Minteh, Baleba, Mitoma, Ayari, Wieffer, O'Riley, Hinshelwood, Yommon Forwards: Enciso, Pedro, Rutter, Ferguson, Welbeck, Adingra

Manchester City team news

Rodri and Oscar Bobb remain long-term injury absentees at the club, joined by Ruben Dias, John Stones and Jack Grealish in the treatment room.

Guardiola may be cautious with the returning Kevin De Bruyne, as the Belgian is likely to start on the bench once again, while Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake can reclaim their spots in the back four from Rico Lewis and Jahmai Simpson-Pusey respectively.

Jeremy Doku will be pushing for a start following back-to-back appearances off the bench, with Erling Haaland spearheading the attack as usual.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Gundogan; Savinho, Foden, Doku; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Walker, Ake, Gvardiol, Akanji, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand Midfielders: Kovacic, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Silva, Nunes, Foden, McAtee Forwards: Haaland, Doku, Savinho

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Brighton and Manchester City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 25, 2024 Brighton 0-4 Manchester City Premier League October 21, 2023 Manchester City 2-1 Brighton Premier League May 24, 2023 Brighton 1-1 Manchester City Premier League October 22, 2022 Manchester City 3-1 Brighton Premier League April 20, 2022 Manchester City 3-0 Brighton Premier League

