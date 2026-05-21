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Wales v Bosnia and Herzegovina - FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers KO Play-offGetty Images Sport
Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup 2026 tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

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E. Dzeko

All you need to know about seeing Italy’s conquerors in World Cup action

Bosnia and Herzegovina fans are still on a high after their team clinched a famous win over Italy to secure their 2026 World Cup spot.

It’s co-hosts Canada, who are up first for Bosnia and Herzegovina. The sides meet at BMO Field in Toronto on June 12.

Sergej Barbarez's men held their nerve during two playoff penalty shootout wins, and they'll have to show plenty of grit again if they are to successfully progress from their World Cup group.

Let GOAL show you the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats at Bosnia and Herzegovina’s games, and how much they cost.

Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup TicketsBook Tickets

Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Bosnia and Herzegovina had to dig deep during their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Will they show plenty of heart in North America this summer too? This is the Group B fixtures that await them:

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Fri June 12      

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina    

BMO Field, Toronto

Tickets

Thu June 18      

Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Tickets

Wed June 24      

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar     

Lumen Field, Seattle

Tickets

How to buy Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category

Group Stage

Round of 32 - Quarters

Semis & Final

Category 1

$250 - $400

$600 - $1,200

$1,500 - $6,730

Category 2

$150 - $280

$400 - $800

$1,000 - $4,210

Category 3

$100 - $200

$200 - $500

$600 - $2,790

Category 4

$60 - $120

$150 - $350

$400 - $2,030

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What to expect from Bosnia and Herzegovina at World Cup 2026

Despite losing focus midway through qualifying, losing to Austria at home, and drawing with Cyprus away, which scuppered their bid for an automatic place at the 2026 World Cup, Bosnia and Herzegovina recovered their composure in time.

In the subsequent playoffs, Bosnia’s battling qualities came to the fore. National legend, Edin Džeko, grabbed a late equaliser in the semi-final against Wales to force a penalty shootout, which they won.

It was a similar narrative during the playoff final against Italy, with Haris Tabaković grabbing a late equaliser, before Bosnia once again showed their prowess from the penalty spot to send the crowd in Zenica delirious.

This is only the second time Zmajevi (The Dragons) have qualified for the World Cup and a reason why their match tickets are in high demand.

Back in 2014, in Brazil, when they made their tournament debut, they suffered losses to Argentina (1-2) and Nigeria (0-1), which ended their dreams of progressing to the knockout stages. However, they did notch a consolation win against Iran (3-1) in their final group match.

Amazingly Edin Džeko, at 40 years of age, is still the focal point of the frontline. The Schalke striker is one of four Bosnian players who scored during the 2014 World Cup campaign. The only other member of that 2014 squad that will be heading to North America is Sead Kolašinac, who currently plys his trade in Serie A with Atalanta.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:

Country

Stadium (City)

Capacity

Canada

BC Place (Vancouver)

54,000


BMO Field (Toronto)

45,000

Mexico

Estadio Banorte (Mexico City)

83,000


Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)

48,000


Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)

53,500

United States

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

75,000


Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)

65,000


AT&T Stadium (Dallas)

94,000


NRG Stadium (Houston)

72,000


Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

73,000


SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)

70,000


Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

65,000


MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

82,500


Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

69,000


Levi's Stadium (San Francisco)

71,000


Lumen Field (Seattle)

69,000

Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup TicketsBook Tickets



Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

If you are looking for a secure way to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets, is the official channel for doing so.

The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, re-opened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

The Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA (FIFA Exchange Marketplace) is the official platform for residents of Mexico to securely resell, purchase, or exchange World Cup 2026 tickets. Mexico has specific legal protections for resale, resulting in a slightly different system.

Unlike the main FIFA Resale Marketplace, tickets in the Mexico marketplace are strictly face-value only, so sellers cannot list them for profit.

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

Germany – 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

Italy - 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)

Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)

France - 2 (1998, 2018)

Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. 104 matches will be played over 39 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations. The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey

United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle

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