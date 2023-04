Oleksandr Zinchenko will miss Arsenal's vital clash with West Ham due to a groin injury.

Defender set to miss clash

Arsenal three points clear

Injury sustained v Liverpool

WHAT HAPPENED? Zinchenko sustained a groin injury against Liverpool last week as the Gunners drew 2-2 at Anfield. He has now been ruled out of the clash with the Hammers on Sunday as Mikel Arteta's side look to respond to Manchester City's 3-1 win over Leicester on Saturday.

