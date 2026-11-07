Real deal Bernardo! Jesus hails Madrid magician as midfield maestro eyes Portugal armband

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Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has lauded Bernardo Silva for his outstanding performances since joining Real Madrid. The national team manager highlighted the 31-year-old's seamless transition and elite consistency as he prepares to lead La Seleccao into their post-Cristiano Ronaldo era.

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Jesus singles out Bernardo's Real Madrid impact

Portugal national team head coach Jorge Jesus has hailed Bernardo Silva following his sensational form in Spain. Speaking at the City of Football when unveiling his 28-man squad for Nations League matches against Denmark and Wales, the manager expressed immense pride in the midfielder's ongoing club campaign.

Bernardo has locked down a regular starting spot at the Santiago Bernabeu, cementing his reputation as one of Europe's premier playmakers.

Jesus emphasised that thriving at the highest level of European football makes Bernardo an invaluable asset for the national side.

'It's not easy to be a starter for Real Madrid'

Addressing Bernardo's performance levels, Jesus highlighted the sheer difficulty of establishing oneselfas an indispensable starter in the Spanish capital.

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"He can offer his experience. He's going through a good phase at Real Madrid and it's not easy to be a starter in one of the best teams in the world," Jesus remarked during his press conference.

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"I have no doubt about his value. Besides him, Portugal has players of enormous quality, who play for the best clubs in the world."

Real Madrid star positioned for Portugal armband

Bernardo's top-level consistency has also placed him at the forefront of Portugal's new leadership group following Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement.

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Jesus confirmed that captaincy duties are allocated strictly by international appearances, putting Bernardo in line to captain his country.

"The coach doesn't choose the captains. The choice is made based on the number of international caps," Jesus stated. "At the moment, there are five, and all of them were my players at the clubs I coached: Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Neves and Bruno Fernandes."

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Portugal gear up for Nations League group finale

Portugal have already booked their place in the Nations League quarter-finals alongside Spain, but Jesus and Bernardo aim to lock down top spot in Group A4.

Selecao das Quinas host Denmark in Braga on 14 November before travelling to Cardiff to face Wales on 17 November.

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With Bernardo driving the midfield, Portugal look to maintain their fine momentum and establish their credentials under Jesus's guidance.