Bayern Munich sign Real Madrid defender Odriozola on loan

The 24-year-old Spain international becomes Hansi Flick's first signing of the January window after falling out of favour at Santiago Bernabeu

have completed the signing of defender Alvaro Odriozola on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Odriozola arrived in Germany on Tuesday and underwent a medical with the champions before the move was announced on Wednesday.

The international has fallen down the pecking order at Santiago Bernabeu this season, with Zinedine Zidane having used him on just five occasions this term.

Odriozola last made a first-team appearance in the Blancos' win over in December, though he has not been called upon in since defeat to newly-promoted Mallorca on October 19.

The right-back joined Madrid in the summer of 2018 from Real Sociedad in a deal worth a reported €40 million (£35.4m/$46.8m), with it felt that he would prove to be Dani Carvajal's long-term successor in the Spanish capital.

He made 22 appearances during his first season with the 13-time European champions, scoring one goal, but has on the whole struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular.

"After internal discussions, we decided to meet the request of our head coach Hansi Flick for defensive reinforcements and decided together on Alvaro Odriozola," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement.

"We are very happy about the commitment and would like to thank those responsible at Real Madrid for the very friendly and cooperative discussions."

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic added: "We are convinced Alvaro Odriozola will help our team with his qualities. I am very happy we’ve found a full-back like him."

As reported by Goal on Tuesday, Madrid also received loan offers from and for the 24-year-old having made it clear he was free to leave on a temporary basis this January.

That news alerted Bayern, who had already failed in a bid to sign full-back Joao Cancelo and been rebuffed in an attempt to prise Achraf Hakimi away from , with whom the Real Madrid defender has shown excellent form during a two-year loan spell.

Odriozola becomes Bayern's first signing of the January window, though they did announce earlier in the month that they have reached an agreement to sign Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Flick's side will come up against their potential future No.1 on Saturday when they host , with Odriozola in line to make his debut for the club.

Bayern currently sit second in the Bundesliga table, four points adrift of leaders , as they go in pursuit of an eighth straight domestic title.