Barcelona vs Villarreal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Barcelona will look to bounce back from their Clasico setback against Real Madrid as they host Villarreal in a La Liga contest at Camp Nou on Thursday. Xavi's men were beaten 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu and have won only one of their last four games in all competitions.

The Clasico defeat brought an end to the Blaugrana's seven-game winning streak in the league.

Meanwhile, Unai Emery's outfit registered a much-needed 2-0 win over Osasuna to pick their first league victory in five games. The Yellow Submarine have also booked their spot in the Europa Conference League round of 16.

Barcelona vs Villarreal date & kick-off time

Game: Barcelona vs Villarreal Date: October 20, 2022 Kick-off: 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 12:30am IST (Oct 21) Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN+.

Premier Sports 2 and LaLigaTV will showcase Barcelona vs Villarreal on TV in the UK.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports18 and will be available for streaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA fuboTV, ESPN+ UK Premier Sports 2 LaLigaTV India Sports18 - 1 SD/HD Voot Select

Barcelona squad & team news

Still no sign of Ronald Araujo, Memphis Depay and Andreas Christensen returning to action anytime soon for Barca.

With games coming in quick succession, including a crucial European clash against Bayern, there may be some rotation in the squad with the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Eric Garcia among those likely to be rested for the midweek clash.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Alba, Pique, Kounde, Roberto; Pedri, Busquets, Gavi; Fati, Lewandowski, Torres

Position Players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas Defenders Bellerin, Pique, Alonso, Alba, Kounde, Garcia, Balde Midfielders Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Kessie, Roberto, De Jong Forwards Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphinha

Villarreal team news and squad

The visitors are boosted by the return of Alberto Moreno in the Osasuna win after a seven-month injury layoff, but the defender may not start at Camp Nou.

Gerard Moreno, Francis Coquelin and Juan Foyth make the club's injury list, while Emery may be tempted to bring in Jose Luis Morales after his six goals and three assists in Europe.

Villarreal possible XI: Rulli; Pedraza, Torres, Albiol, Femenia; Parejo, Capoue, Lo Celso; Morales, Danjuma, Baena