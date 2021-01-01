Barcelona close in on €9m Emerson signing from Real Betis

The 22-year-old has impressed with the Andalusian outfit and will now get the chance to prove himself at Camp Nou

Barcelona are closing in on a deal for Brazilian full-back Emerson, whom the Blaugrana have co-owned with Real Betis since January 2019.

The 22-year-old has been a key performer for Betis since a transfer that saw the two La Liga rivals pay €6 million (£5m/$7m) each to Atletico Mineiro.

Barca are now set to activate their option to take sole ownership of Emerson for €9m (£8m/$11m).

What has been said?

"You all know I have a contract with Barcelona starting June 1," Emerson said at a press conference while with the Brazil national team.

"It's a three-year contract, the press is speaking about it and I think Barcelona is contacting Betis and made it clear they're counting on me for next season.

"I'm glad, it's a club I have dreamt of playing for since I started in football. To be recognised like that is a big thing for me, every player wants to play for Barcelona. I want to go there and show what I can do and establish myself at my position."

Asked if the deal to take him to Camp Nou was done, Emerson added: "I can say that, yes. They've always said they were counting on me for next season. Having this recognition is a great thing for a footballer.

"These are the fruits of my work, I'll be at Barcelona if that's God's will."

What's next?

Barcelona informed Betis of their intention to activate their €9m option on Thursday, Goal can confirm.

The Blaugrana are set to meet with Emerson's representatives next week as they aim to finalise the deal.

With Emerson on board and Sergino Dest's place at Camp Nou assured, Barca are now likely to explore a sale of Sergi Roberto, whose contract expires next summer.

Emerson, meanwhile, has been called up to the Brazil national team for June's World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay, replacing the injured Dani Alves in the squad.

