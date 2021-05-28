'Two weeks to find a better partner' - Koeman agents furious with Barcelona president Laporta

The Blaugrana chief suggested his head coach had suffered an anxiety attack, which was strongly refuted by the Dutchman's team

Ronald Koeman's representatives have hit out at Barcelona president Joan Laporta for his suggestions the manager had an anxiety attack, as well as reports the club is looking for a new head coach.

Laporta said on Friday that Koeman had an "episode" the previous day, following reports the Dutch boss had an anxiety attack.

Koeman's agent Rob Jansen said that Laporta's claim was "total nonsense" and the manager was undergoing a routine check-up.

What was said?

At a press conference on Friday, Laporta said of Koeman: "He had an episode that meant he had to go to the hospital, but he's well. I called him."

Speaking to Algemeen Dagblad, Jansen angrily refuted Laporta's claim. "It's total nonsense," he said. “A president is not allowed to say things like this at all, that is a violation of privacy.

"Ronald only had his blood pressure measured. He has had a cardiac catheterization and is therefore checked every now and then. That's all it is."

'Two weeks to find a better partner'

Jansen's comments were not the only dispute that Koeman's representatives had with Laporta on Friday.

Reports in Spain have suggested that Barcelona are taking two weeks to search for a new manager and should an ideal candidate not emerge, they will retain Koeman for a second season.

Naturally, those claims have not gone down well with Koeman's team, and his agency Wasserman hit out with a post on Twitter that has since been deleted.

"Imagine: I want to marry you, but I have doubts. Give me two weeks to find a better partner. If I can’t find the right person, we will get married anyway!"

Will Koeman stay at Barca?

The fate of the Dutch manager is unclear after a mixed opening season at Camp Nou.

Though Barca did take home silverware with the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup, they fell short in the two competitions they value above all others - La Liga and the Champions League. That has left Koeman's future unclear as the Catalans decide whether they will let him complete the second of his two-year contract.

