Barcelona agree €50m deal to sign Man City winger Ferran Torres

Barcelona have agreed a €50 million deal to sign Manchester City winger Ferran Torres, GOAL can confirm.

The Spain international, who hasn't played for City since September due to a foot injury, is set to join Xavi's side in January, despite the Catalans' financial troubles.

Indeed, Barca will now have to focus on offloading players from their first-team squad as they look to appease La Liga's financial fair play rules.

More follows...