Balotelli completes move to Turkish side Adana Demirspor

Mario Balotteli has completed a switch to Turkish Super Lig side Adana Demirspor.

The former Italy international had been with Serie B side Monza although departed the club at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

And he is now heading to Turkey to join Adana Demirspor, with the newly-promoted Super Lig side having announced the signing on their official Twitter page.

🔥 Ailemize Hoş Geldin! S U P E R M A R I O B A L O T E L L I #İkiDeli #Balotelli pic.twitter.com/UtQTJPKuH0 — Adana Demirspor (@AdsKulubu) July 7, 2021

