Bad news for Moises Caicedo? Chelsea looking at three alternatives after refusing to meet Brighton's £100m asking price

Chelsea have shortlisted three midfield alternatives after refusing to match Brighton's asking price for Moises Caicedo.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues continue to remain interested in signing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer but are reportedly unwilling to match the asking price of £100m (€115m/$128m). The Blues have now shortlisted three midfield alternatives in case they miss out on signing Caicedo, according to the Evening Standard.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mauricio Pochettino is willing to sign two midfielders in this transfer window and has his eyes on Ajax's Mohammed Kudus, Southampton's Romeo Lavia and Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Premier League giants are also likely to let Conor Gallagher leave the club with West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur keen on signing the midfielder.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Pochettino's side will next face Newcastle United in the Premier League Summer Series on July 26 in Atlanta.