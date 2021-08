The Brazilian striker, who was also linked with Leeds earlier this summer, has committed his future to the La Liga champions through to 2026

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Matheus Cunha from Hertha Berlin for a reported €26 million (£22m/$31m) fee. The La Liga champions have confirmed Cunha's arrival in an official statement, which reads: "Atlético de Madrid and Hertha BSC have reached an agreement over the transfer of Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian (May 27, 1999) has signed a five-year contract." More to follow.