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LaLiga
team-logoAthletic Bilbao
San Mames
team-logoElche
Book Athletic Bilbao vs Elche Tickets
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How to get Athletic Bilbao vs Elche tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Athletic Bilbao
Elche
LaLiga

Athletic Bilbao take on Elche in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Athletic Bilbao take on Elche on Sunday, September 13, 2026, at San Mames in Bilbao.

Athletic Bilbao came out on top in their previous top-flight encounter, defeating Elche 2–1 at home in February 2026 thanks to a brace from striker Gorka Guruzeta. Early head-to-head records favor Athletic Bilbao, who have claimed 5 victories compared to Elche's 3 wins across their overall LaLiga history.  

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Athletic Bilbao vs Elche, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Athletic Bilbao vs Elche LaLiga kick-off?

Athletic Bilbao vs Elche takes place at San Mames in Bilbao, with kick-off time to be confirmed in official listings for this LaLiga fixture.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 5
San Mames

How to buy Athletic Bilbao vs Elche LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for an Athletic Bilbao vs. Elche match at the San Mamés Stadium, follow these steps to secure official seats:

1. Official Club Sales Channel

  • Athletic Club Official Tickets: General public tickets open directly on the club's official ticketing platform 2 to 4 weeks prior to the fixture.
  • Club Athletic Pre-Sale: Members enrolled in the Club Athletic program receive early access to seats standard public release.
  • San Mamés Box Office (Taquillas): Located at the stadium, any remaining unsold tickets go on sale physically 1–2 days before matchday and on kickoff day.

2. Secondary & Hospitality Vendors

  • Official VIP Hospitality: VIP Area packages (including premium seating, private lounge access, and catering) can be booked far in advance via the Athletic Club Official Tickets site.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: If general admission seats are sold out, tickets are often listed on secondary providers like StubHub.
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How much do Athletic Bilbao vs Elche LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for an Athletic Bilbao vs Elche match at San Mamés vary based on purchase channels, seat location, and demand:

Standard Ticket Prices (Official Club Sales)

  • Shortside Ends (Fondo Norte / Fondo Sur): ~€30 to €50
  • Longside Upper Tier (Preferencial / Lateral High): ~€55 to €90
  • Longside Main Stand (Tribuna Principal / Central): ~€85 to £140

Reseller & Secondary Marketplace Prices

If standard tickets sell out through official channels, secondary ticket exchange platforms (such as StubHub) or authorized travel resellers, typical pricing ranges:

  • Entry-Level / Behind the Goal: ~€60 to €80
  • Side View / Main Tribuna: ~€80 to €140
  • VIP & Hospitality Packages (includes premium seating and lounge access/catering): ~€250 to €450+ per ticket
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Athletic Bilbao vs Elche LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Athletic Bilbao vs Elche Form

Athletic Bilbao have lost four of their last five matches, with their only victory coming in a pre-season friendly against Burgos CF, which they won 3-0. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 home defeat to Sevilla in LaLiga on August 22, and they also lost 3-1 to Real Zaragoza and 1-0 to Atalanta in friendly competition. Across those five matches, Bilbao scored six goals and conceded eight.

Elche have not won any of their last five matches, recording one draw in LaLiga and three draws in pre-season friendly action. Their most recent result was a 0-5 defeat to Barcelona on August 23, which followed a 1-1 draw with Deportivo de A Coruna in their opening LaLiga fixture. Elche drew 2-2 with Cordoba, 2-2 with Al-Ain, and 0-0 with Johor Darul Ta'zim in the build-up to the season. Across the five matches, Elche scored five goals and conceded nine.

ATH

ATH - Form

BUR
W0-3
OM
L3-1
ATA
L1-0
RZA
L3-1
SEV
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ELC

ELC - Form

JDT
D0-0
ALA
D2-2
COR
D2-2
COR
D1-1
BAR
L0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Athletic Bilbao vs Elche: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on February 20, 2026, when Athletic Bilbao won 2-1 at home in LaLiga. Before that, the sides drew 0-0 at Elche in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in LaLiga, Athletic Bilbao have won three times and Elche have won once, with one draw also on the record, scoring ten goals in total and conceding five.

Head to Head

Athletic BilbaoDrawElche
3
1
1
LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
2
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
1
FT
LaLiga
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
0
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
0
FT
LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
0
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
1
FT
LaLiga
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
1
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
4
FT
LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
2
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
1
FT
8Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

Athletic Bilbao vs Elche Standings

In the early LaLiga 2026/27 standings, Athletic Bilbao sit 18th and Elche are 15th.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
SevillaSevillaSEV
220052+36
W
W
2
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220020+26
W
W
3
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
211041+34
D
W
4
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
211042+24
D
W
5
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110050+53
W
6
EspanyolEspanyolESP
210142+23
L
W
7
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
8
GetafeGetafeGET
210113-23
W
L
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
20204402
D
D
10
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
20202202
D
D
11
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
10100001
D
12
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
10100001
D
13
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
201123-11
L
D
14
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
201123-11
D
L
15
ValenciaValenciaVAL
201101-11
L
D
16
MalagaMalagaMAL
201113-21
D
L
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
201103-31
D
L
18
ElcheElcheELC
201116-51
L
D
19
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100101-10
L
20
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
100113-20
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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