AS Roma star Donyell Malen credits Xavi influence after ending Netherlands goal drought in Greece rout

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Donyell Malen has opened up on the pivotal role Xavi Hernandez has played in his international resurgence following a dominant Nations League display. The forward finally ended his lengthy wait for an Oranje goal as the clinical Dutch side dismantled a struggling Greek outfit in Amsterdam.

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Goal drought ends in Amsterdam rout

Malen finally broke his international duck for 2026 during a ruthless 7-0 demolition of Greece at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Friday night. Despite the long wait to get back on the scoresheet for his country, the AS Roma forward insisted that the dry spell had not been weighing on his mind as he focused on the team's collective performance in the Nations League.

The striker was the man to apply the finishing touch, rounding off the scoring by netting the seventh goal of a completely one-sided affair. "Was I was looking for that goal? Of course, if you put down a big score, you want to score as a striker," the Netherlands frontman told NOS. "I felt like playing football. It was a beautiful evening, the whole team played well."

Xavi tactical sessions paying dividends

The forward revealed that his improved form is the result of intensive tactical work with Xavi. While Malen has been prolific at club level for Roma, translating that efficiency to the national team has required a specific approach from the legendary former midfielder, who has spent significant time reviewing footage with the 27-year-old attacker.

"I haven't been very concerned with it, it's just that you're saying it now," Malen explained regarding the fact that this was his first international goal of the year. For the striker, the rapport he has built with the manager is the primary factor in his current confidence. "I've spoken with him a lot. We watched images of my qualities and how I can implement them. And we also looked at things I need to do better. We are very busy with it."

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Confidence and the ketchup bottle theory

Xavi has clearly made Malen a central figure in his plans, offering the striker the tactical clarity he needs to thrive. The player admitted that regardless of a player's status or club form, the specific backing of an international manager remains a vital component for success on the biggest stage, especially when goals have been hard to come by in recent months.

"Every player needs confidence at a certain level, so do I," Malen admitted when asked about the psychological side of his game. When questioned if this goal might trigger a scoring streak—often referred to in football as the 'ketchup bottle theory'—he remained grounded. "Ketchup bottle theory? I don't know about that, I have to create my chances and do my thing."

Looking ahead to Germany clash

The victory provides the Netherlands with significant momentum as they prepare for a high-profile encounter against Germany on Monday. With Malen now back amongst the goals and the squad functioning fluidly under Xavi's guidance, the Oranje will travel with renewed optimism that they can compete with Europe's elite following their clinical display in front of the home fans. For Malen, the focus remains on maintaining the standards set during the win over Greece.