Argentina's route to the World Cup Final: Round of 32 match vs Cape Verde, bracket scenarios, fixtures & more information

Amazingly, no nation has successfully defended the World Cup crown since Brazil in 1962. However, reigning champions, Argentina, remain on course to emulate that feat at FIFA World Cup 2026 and it comes as no surprise that the legend that is, Lionel Messi, has been pulling the strings.
It's been plain sailing for Lionel Scaloni's La Albiceleste so far, and they were one of only three nations who won all their matches prior to the knockout phase. Messi netted goals in each of Argentina's group wins, becoming the top World Cup tournament goalscorer of all-time in the process.
Argentina now set their sights on Cape Verde, with their Round of 32 encounter taking place in Miami on Friday (July 3).
Argentina World Cup 2026 fixtures and results
Date
Fixture (local KO time)
Venue
Final Score / Tickets
Tuesday, June 16
Argentina vs Algeria (8pm CDT)
Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
Argentina won 3-0
Monday, June 22
Argentina vs Austria (12pm CDT)
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Argentina won 2-0
Saturday, June 27
Jordan vs Argentina (9pm CDT)
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Argentina won 3-1
Friday, July 3
Argentina vs Cape Verde (6pm ET)
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Argentina's path to the World Cup 2026 Final
As Argentina finished top of Group J, these are the following dates, times and venues where and when they will be playing, if they manage to progress to the World Cup Final on July 19.
If Argentina beat Cape Verde in the Round of 32, they will face either Australia or Egypt in Atlanta during the Round of 16. La Albiceleste are currently on a 9-game unbeaten streak in World Cup tournament games, since their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in their group opener in 2022.
Following the Round of 16, it could be Switzerland or Colombia in the quarter-finals, Brazil/Mexico/England in the semi-finals and France/Spain/Portugal in the Final.
Date (local KO time)
Round
Venue
Possible Fixture
Tickets
July 3 (6pm ET)
Round of 32
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Argentina vs Cape Verde
July 7 (12pm ET)
Round of 16
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 95: vs Australia or Egypt
July 11 (8pm CDT)
Quarter-Finals
Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
Match 100: vs Winner Match 96
July 15 (3pm CDT)
Semi-Finals
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 102: vs Winner Match 99
July 19 (3pm ET)
Final
MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)
Match 104: vs Winner Match 101
Group J - Final Standings
Rank
Team
Played
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
Pts
Status
1st
Argentina
3
3
0
0
8
1
+7
9
Qualified
2nd
Austria
3
1
1
1
6
6
0
4
Qualified
3rd
Algeria
3
1
1
1
5
7
-2
4
Qualified
4th
Jordan
3
0
0
3
3
8
-5
0
Eliminated
How to buy Argentina World Cup tickets
Here is the current status of ticket sales:
- Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
- Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
- Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
Argentina World Cup tickets: How much do they cost?
FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.
Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.
FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:
Dates
Stage / Category
Official Price Range
Secondary Market Estimated Range
June 28 - July 3
Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues)
$225 – $540
$550 – $3,200 ($1,250)
June 28 - July 3
Round of 32 (Standard Venues)
$225 – $540
$400 – $2,800 ($1,134)
July 4 – July 7
Round of 16
$240 – $640
$650 – $4,200 ($1,518)
July 9 – July 11
Quarter-finals
$450 – $1,775
$850 – $5,500 ($2,348)
July 14 – July 15
Semi-finals
$930 – $3,295
$1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721)
July 18
Third Place Play-off
$250 – $800
$500 – $3,500 ($1,480)
July 19
FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium)
$1,490 – $7,875
$5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)
Who is in the Argentina World Cup 2026 Squad?
Here is the official 26-player squad representing Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2026:
Position
Player
Current Club
Goalkeepers
Emiliano Martínez
Aston Villa
Gerónimo Rulli
Olympique de Marseille
Juan Musso
Atlético de Madrid
Defenders
Cristian Romero
Tottenham Hotspur
Lisandro Martínez
Manchester United
Nicolás Otamendi
SL Benfica
Nahuel Molina
Atlético de Madrid
Nicolás Tagliafico
Olympique Lyonnais
Gonzalo Montiel
River Plate
Facundo Medina
Olympique de Marseille
Marcos Senesi
Tottenham Hotspur
Midfielders
Alexis Mac Allister
Liverpool
Enzo Fernández
Chelsea
Rodrigo De Paul
Inter Miami
Leandro Paredes
Boca Juniors
Giovani Lo Celso
Real Betis
Exequiel Palacios
Bayer Leverkusen
Valentín Barco
RC Strasbourg
Forwards
Lionel Messi (captain)
Inter Miami
Julián Álvarez
Atlético de Madrid
Lautaro Martínez
Inter Milan
Thiago Almada
Atlético de Madrid
Nicolás González
Atlético de Madrid
Nico Paz
Como 1907
Giuliano Simeone
Atlético de Madrid
José Manuel López
SE Palmeiras
Shop: Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 kits
Reigning world champions Argentina have been playing in a fresh adidas home kit at at the FIFA World Cup 2026 that celebrates their greatest moments while looking firmly to the future. The classic white and sky-blue stripes return with a modern twist - a three-tone gradient effect inspired by the nation’s three World Cup wins in 1978, 1986 and 2022. A subtle “1896” detail on the back neck marks the founding year of the Argentine Football Association, while navy accents on the shoulders and cuffs give the design a bold, refined finish.
How to watch Argentina matches with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online.
By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. You can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.