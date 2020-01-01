Alonso’s father hints at Serie A return for Chelsea full-back but admits future call rests with Blues

The Spain international defender has previously spent time in Italy with Fiorentina, while he has recently been heavily linked with a switch Inter

Marcos Alonso enjoyed an “awesome” time in and may be tempted to return to at some stage, says the defender’s father.

The international left-back spent three years with between 2013 and 2016, taking in 85 appearances.

Chelsea moved to bring the former man back to English football and have him tied to a contract through to the summer of 2023.

Questions have, however, been asked of the 29-year-old’s future at Stamford Bridge as he battles for minutes with Emerson and both men have seen moves to Serie A mooted, having previously caught the eye on an Italian stage.

Marcos Alonso Pena, who spent time with and in his playing days, concedes that his son would welcome the opportunity to make such a switch in the future.

He told Calciomercato when asked about the memories Alonso junior has of his time in Florence: “Awesome.

“He always talks about his legendary three years in Florence, says that Serie A is a beautiful championship and continues to be very close to Italy because he has many friends there. He has very good memories.”

Alonso was linked with a move to Inter during the winter transfer window of 2020, with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte looking to the Premier League for new recruits.

No deal was done and a versatile operator was back among the goals for the Blues in their most recent outing, as Frank Lampard’s side edged out London rivals 2-1.

Pressed further on whether a return to Italy could be made at some stage, Alonso’s father said: “I don't know, it's difficult to say.

“He still has a three-year contract with Chelsea, it doesn't depend on him, but on the will of the English club. I can only say that my son loves Italy.”

Alonso has been a regular under a succession of managers since being snapped up by the Blues.

He has taken in 136 appearances in total, while registering an impressive haul of 20 goals, and has added to his medal collection by savouring Premier League, and triumphs.