Allianz Arena Munich Stadium Guide: How to watch the UCL Final 2025, stadium capacity & more info

Get to know the iconic stadium before your trip to the UCL Final 2025

The iconic Allianz Arena in Munich will host the 2025 Champions League final as Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain go head to head to lift the coveted trophy. The stadium has hosted a Champions League final on one other occasion in 2012 when Chelsea beat Bayern Munich 4-3 on penalties against Bayern Munich.

The stadium is famous for its unique look with 2,7560 ETFE foil panels, which give it an almost futuristic look, featuring panels that light up in different colours, and make Munich glow at night.

If you're looking to get yourself down to the Allianz Arena in Munich for this year's final, then GOAL has got the ultimate stadium guide, so you're set when it comes to knowing more about the venue hosting.

Where is the Allianz Arena?

The Allianz Arena is located in Franz-Beckenbauer-Platz 5, Schwabing-Freimann borough, on the northern edge. The place is named after Franz Beckenbauer, who was a German professional football player who sadly passed away in 2024. The sign honoured his decades-long commitment to football and deep connection to Munich.

A sign to the platz was unveiled in May 2025. The legendary defender has an illustrious honours list, including being a four-time Bundesliga winner, three-time European Cup winner and many more accolades. He was a two-time Ballon d'Or winner (1972 and 1976), and as a manager, he led Germany to their third FIFA World Cup in 1990.

What is the capacity of the Allianz Arena?

The Allianz Arena has a capacity of 70,000 seats for domestic and 75,000 for international matches. It's the second-largest stadium in Germany behind the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.

Which club plays in the Allianz Arena?

Allianz Arena is home to Bayern Munich, who play in the Bundesliga. They started playing their home games at the stadium since the start of the 2005-06 season, previously being based at the Munich Olympic Stadium since 1972. Bayern Munich themselves are six-time Champions League winners having last lifted the trophy in 2020 when they beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in Lisbon.

What is the best section of the Allianz Arena?

For the best views of the 2025 Champions League final, you want to be seated in the East or West stands, which are generally considered the top choices. Both stands run across the length of the pitch, on either side, which will give you a good view of the game. Blocks 120-123 on either side are said to be prime viewing locations. If you want to pick the best viewing option, these would be your best bet.

How early should I get to the Allianz Arena?

The stadium gates officially open at 17:00 CEST. But there will be additional security and ticket checks around the stadium and transport hubs, which means that UEFA have advised supporters to arrive at least four hours before kick-off to get through all the checkpoints at the stadium.

How do I get from Munich city centre to the Allianz Arena?

The first and best port of call to make your way around the local transport system is to download either the MVV or MVG app, which will give you more information on the transport links.

You can get to the Allianz Arena from Munich city centre using the U-Bahn, which is the underground system. Here's the best way to get to the Allianz Arena from the city centre:

🚃 Get the U6 (metro) towards Garching, Forschungszentrum

🪧 Get off at Fröttmaning

🚶‍♂️ Walk six minutes from Fröttmaning to the stadium

What’s on at the Allianz Arena?

Several exciting events will be taking place at the Allianz Arena after the 2025 Champions League final:

4th June 2025: UEFA Nations League Germany vs Portugal

UEFA Nations League Germany vs Portugal 8th June 2025: Nations League Final - TBD vs TBD

Nations League Final - TBD vs TBD 20th June 2025: Guns N' Roses -Munich concert

Guns N' Roses -Munich concert 17th July 2025: Helene Fischer - Munich Concert

Where to stay around the Allianz Arena

There are plenty of hotel options around the Allianz Arena. Take a look at some of the options on the map below:

If you want to check out budget-friendly hotel options in Munich, you can check out our detailed guide to save some bucks on your trip.