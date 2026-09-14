How to get Al-Ain vs Al Nassr FC tickets: AFC Champions League Elite prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Ain host Al Nassr at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in the Abu Dhabi emirate on Tuesday, September 15, as both sides open their AFC Champions League Elite 2026/27 campaigns against each other.

Al Ain enter the fixture as reigning continental champions, having eliminated Al Nassr on penalties in last season's quarter-finals on their way to winning the title. Al Nassr return to the competition after capturing the Saudi Pro League crown, with Cristiano Ronaldo set to feature in what has been described as one of his defining targets for what could be his final season as a professional footballer.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your seat for this AFC Champions League Elite opener, including where to buy and how much tickets cost.

When is Al-Ain vs Al Nassr FC AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

Official broadcast information for Al-Ain vs Al Nassr in the AFC Champions League Elite is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 1 15 Sept 2026 - 12:00

Where to buy Al Ain vs Al Nassr tickets?

Tickets for Al Ain vs Al Nassr are sold officially through Platinumlist, the official ticketing partner for Al Ain FC and Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, where fans can select seating directly for the fixture.

If listings on the official site are sold out, GrintaHub is your way to go. The platform lets fans browse available seating categories for the match and secure a ticket even once official allocation has been exhausted.

How much are Al Ain vs Al Nassr tickets?

Tickets on Platinumlist, the official platform, typically start from as little as AED 20 for a standard Al Ain FC home fixture at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, though pricing for this AFC Champions League Elite clash is expected to run higher given the demand around Ronaldo's appearance.

On the secondary market, GrintaHub tickets are available for fans looking for a broader range of seating options once official listings become limited, with pricing dependent on category and demand.

Al-Ain vs Al Nassr FC AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Al-Ain vs Al Nassr FC Form

Al Nassr head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in the Saudi Pro League. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Al Khaleej, while before that they beat Abha 2-1. Their only defeat in that run came against Al Ittihad, going down 2-1. Across those five matches, Al Nassr scored eight goals and conceded six.

Al-Ain have been in strong domestic form, winning four of their last five Arabian Gulf League matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Al-Wasl, and prior to that they beat Kalba FC 2-0 away from home. They also recorded a 2-4 win at Baniyas in that run, scoring ten goals and conceding four across the five games.

Al-Ain vs Al Nassr FC: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2024, when Al Nassr won 5-1 at home in the AFC Champions League Elite. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, all played in this competition, Al Nassr hold three wins to Al-Ain's two. The aggregate goals across those five matches stand at 13 for Al Nassr and seven for Al-Ain.



