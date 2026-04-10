Al-Ahli Jeddah regain their 'safety net' against Al-Duhail

German coach Matthias Jaissle has been handed a timely morale boost ahead of Al-Ahli Jeddah’s eagerly awaited meeting with Qatari outfit Al-Duhail.

Al-Ahli Jeddah face a tough test when they take on Al-Duhail next Monday in the AFC Champions League quarter-finals.

According to the newspaper “Al-Riyadiah”, Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez has been declared fit to start for Al-Ahli Jeddah against Al-Duhail.

According to the publication’s private source, comprehensive medical checks confirmed that the centre-back’s hamstring is intact and free of tears.

His absence against Al-Fayha was a tactical rest designed to guard against any flare-up of the soreness he felt after returning from international duty with Brazil.

Ibanez is a key figure in Yaisle’s plans, and his statistics underscore his influence since his summer 2023 move from AS Roma.

Across 37 appearances this season, he has scored three goals and provided three assists.

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