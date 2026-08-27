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2026-27 Champions League balls adidas
Renuka Odedra

adidas drop the official 2026-27 Champions League match balls

CULTURE
Women's Champions League
Champions League

European football's biggest stage get's a new look

Best Design
AS Roma 2nd kit 2026/27

Roma I Away kit

  • Elegant off-white base 
  • Horizontal yellow-and-red chest band
  • Retro aesthetics inspired by Roman virtue of Pietas
From£85.00
Best Colourway
Porto 26-27 away kit

Porto I Away kit

  • Features a deep purple base with soft cream detailing
  • Subtle tonal striping integrated into the fabric 
  • Design reflects journey of Port from the Douro Valley to global stage
From$104.99
Best Home
Liverpool 2026/27 home kit 2

Liverpool I Home kit

  • Inspired by classic adidas 1989-91 Liverpool home kit
  • Dynamic geometric pattern on deep red base 
  • Visual language of the late-80s original 
From£85.00
Best Away
Manchester Utd 26-27 away kit

Manchester United I Away kit

  • Built on a bold royal blue base
  • Tonal stripe graphic running throughout the fabric
  • Red and white detailing frames the look across the V-neck collar 
From£85
Best Third
AS Monaco third kit 26-27.

AS Monaco I Third kit

  • Evoking the fresh vibes of a Monegasque summer
  • Mint stripes nod to the lounging mats found at Monaco’s pools and beaches
  • Nine arches of the Stade Louis-II adorn the back neck
From£90
Best Clean Look
Chelsea 26-27 away kit

Chelsea I Away kit

  • First black away shirt since 2016-17 League title win
  • Designed around an 'Unleash The Lion' concept
  • Features vibrant Midwest Gold accents

From$100.00
Best Design
AS Roma 2nd kit 2026/27

Roma I Away kit

  • Elegant off-white base 
  • Horizontal yellow-and-red chest band
  • Retro aesthetics inspired by Roman virtue of Pietas
From£85.00

To kick off a new season of football, adidas has unveiled the official match balls for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Women’s Champions League. Introducing two distinctive designs that celebrate the dedication, ambition and collective effort behind success at the highest level of European club football.

adidas Champions League 2026-27 match ballsShop now

Inspired by the belief that champions are made when no one is watching, the UEFA Champions League official match ball celebrates the unseen work that defines success. Drawing inspiration from the image of players training through cold, misty mornings, the design transforms drifting fog across a football pitch into a visual expression of dedication, ambition and achievement.

Set against the white base colour, a metallic finish brings depth and dimension to the ball, while the mist flows through the competition’s iconic UEFA Champions League stars, catching and refracting light to illuminate each star with vibrant bursts of colour.

WCL 26-27 BALLadidas

The adidas logo and the UEFA Champions League logo appear in bold pink, adding a further vibrant accent to the design. The result is a dynamic visual expression of the journey from unseen preparation to the brightest stage in European club football, intrinsically connected to the wider UEFA Champions League identity.

Celebrating the unstoppable rise of the women’s game, the UEFA Women’s Champions League official match ball brings the “Ring of Light” to life through the competition's distinctive ring of eleven stars – one for every player on the pitch – creating a powerful symbol of unity, teamwork and collective ambition.

UCL 26/27 balladidas

The design radiates speed, vibrancy and the energy of a new era, with a dynamic graphic treatment giving the impression of the star ring moving across the ball’s surface. Vibrant purple tones combined with gold and orange accents come together against a clean white base, while metallic silver detailing adds depth.

The adidas logo and the UEFA Women’s Champions League logo are rendered in black, creating a bold contrast against the ball’s vibrant colour palette. Subtle details incorporated into the graphics pay homage to the competition’s iconic anthem, connecting the design back to this rich heritage.

Shop: adidas x Champions League 2026-27 match balls

CL 26/27 match balls adidas

The adidas Champions League 2026-27 match balls are available to buy now from adidas and selected retailers.

adidas Champions League 2026-27 match ballsShop



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