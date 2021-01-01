'I'm not worried because we can improve' - FC Goa boss Juan Ferrando happy to pick up points against stronger teams in ACL

The former Malaga youth coach reaffirmed his faith in goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh after the goalless draw against Al Wahda

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando is pleased with the effort of his team following the goalless draw against Al Wahda in Group E of the 2021 AFC Champions League (ACL but has urged his side to control their emotions in the remaining four games in the group stage.

The Goan outfit is set to face Persopolis in their third group stage fixture on Tuesday.

What Ferrando said

"We were playing against a very good team. All the teams in the (Asian) Champions League are the best in Asia. I'm happy to get some points in attack. We were better in positional attack. But the players are very tired. In the end, we had to change the plan in defence which made it difficult. The (FC Goa) squad wants to win, they have ambition, but we need to improve with a new target on our mind.

"We had chances but so did they. In the end, it was a good game because both teams had chances. The big problem was to control the ball in the box. These details are big but normal. In the end, I'm not so worried because we can improve," said the Spaniard.

Two draws in two matches

After the 0-0 result against Al-Rayyan on Wednesday, FC Goa registered their second consecutive goalless draw in the ACL. Ferrando has stressed that he is not surprised by his side's resilient displays against stronger opponents.

"It's not surprising because I know my squad wants to improve every day. It's a pleasure for me to work with this coaching staff, these players. We are happy but don't forget, in two days we have to play against Persepolis. In the end, we have to control our emotions. It's necessary to repeat some details and change the plan for Persepolis. We have to continue in the same way because it's a very difficult competition," he observed.

'Superman' Dheeraj needs to improve

Dheeraj Singh made a few crucial saves in the game against Al Wahda including an injury-time block against Omar Khrbin's attempt at goal. However, the FC Goa goalkeeper also had a few nervy moments with the ball at his feet in the opening minutes of the tie.

Article continues below

"Al Wahda had two-to-three very good chances, especially in the last minute. But Dheeraj was a superman today. There were some chances for us too and I'm happy that our chances were not from set-pieces but from our build-up. We need to improve in the final third but we need to talk about the balance. The new target is to improve the details.

"The (injury time) save of Dheeraj was very good. He needs to improve a bit with his passing because our style is to build up from the back. He didn't play much in the Indian Super League and everybody knows he's a good goalkeeper. It's amazing to work with Dheeraj because he's just 20 years old," Ferrrando stated.