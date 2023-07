Chelsea have received a new and improved offer for USMNT forward Christian Pulisic from AC Milan.

Pulisic expected to leave Chelsea

Interest from Lyon and Milan

Rossoneri raise bid

WHAT HAPPENED? Milan have made an offer of €22 million (£18.9m) for Pulisic in a bid to land the 24-year-old this summer, according to The Athletic. The Serie A saw an initial bid of €14m (£12m) eclipsed by Ligue 1 club Lyon who offered Chelsea €25m (£21m). Pulisic is thought to prefer a move to Milan and is willing to turn down the French side in order to secure a move to San Siro.

