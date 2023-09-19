AFC Champions League Elite
team-logo
2 - 4
FT
team-logo
Takuma Nishimura 17'Ryo Miyaichi 43'
Jun Ichimori 8' (og)Gerso Fernandes 37'Hernandes 75', 79'
(HT 2-2) (FT 2-4)

Yokohama F.Marinos vs Incheon UnitedResults & stats,